Refugee children arrive in Germany

Forty-seven children arrive in Germany from camps on Greek islands as part of an initiative to relocate unaccompanied minors from Greece to EU states. Yunus Paksoy reports. #Greece #Germany #Migrants Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic