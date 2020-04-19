Thousands line up for food at US food bank

Thousands of cars lined up for hours at a #FoodBank in San Antonio, Texas as millions of Americans struggle financially during the #coronavirus #pandemic. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic