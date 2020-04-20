BIZTECH
Supply glut drives US crude price to 34-year low | Money Talks
US oil prices have crashed to their lowest level in more than 30 years falling below $5 dollars a-barrel, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll on global demand for crude. The US is now running out of storage space for the excess supply that the government is considering paying producers to leave reserves underground. But many other oil-exporting economies simply don't have the funds to provide such support. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Ranjith Raja joined us from Dubai. He's a senior oil analyst at Refinitiv. #USOilPrices #BrentCrude #WeakDemand
April 20, 2020
By Sadiq S Bhat
