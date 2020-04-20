BIZTECH
Turkish firms roll out ventilators in fight against pandemic | Money Talks
Turkey's leading industrial firms have shipped the first batch of locally-made ventilators to aid in the fight against the pandemic. The first 100 were delivered to a hospital in Istanbul on Monday. It was developed by the tech firm, BIOSYS, and produced with the backing of white goods maker, Arcelik, defence giant, Aselsan, and drone manufacturer, Baykar. The ventilators have been donated to the Turkish Healty Ministry. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the nation's goal is to produce 5,000 ventilators by the end of May. #Ventilators #Arcelik #Pandemic
