Catholic church 'forgives' 2019 Sri Lanka Easter Sunday suicide bombers

On the first anniversary of a series of devastating Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka, the Roman Catholic Church says it has forgiven the suicide bombers. Memorial services for the hundreds of people killed have been suspended amid an indefinite nationwide coronavirus. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more.