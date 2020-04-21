American crude oil rebounds after falling below zero dollars

American crude oil prices have rebounded after falling below zero dollars for the first time in history. It's now hovering around one dollar a barrel. The Covid-19 outbreak has had a big impact on the demand for oil - leaving the world awash, without enough capacity to store it. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #USOil #CrudeOil #OilPrices