BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Global supply glut sends US crude oil prices crashing | Money Talks
Global oil markets are under intense pressure after the price of US oil - West Texas Intermediate - fell into negative territory for the first time in history on Monday. The price of Brent crude - the international benchmark - has fallen below 20 dollars a barrel for the first time in 18 years, a sign that markets aren't anticipating any immediate recovery to the collapse in global oil demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic. And as Mobin Nasir reports, unless markets rebound, the impact could spill over to consumers. For more on this, Ellen Wald spoke to us from Jacksonville, Florida. She's president of energy market consultancy Transveral Consulting and author of the book, Saudi Inc. #Oil #WTI #USCrudeOil
Global supply glut sends US crude oil prices crashing | Money Talks
April 21, 2020
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us