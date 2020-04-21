Trump to suspend immigration into US due to coronavirus | Money Talks

President Donald Trump says he'll suspend all immigration into the United States in response to the coronavirus outbreak and to protect American jobs. The decision has triggered criticism from Democrats, and is also expected to face legal challenges. There are also fears the move could adversely impact the tech and agriculture sectors. Sibel Karkus has more. For more on this Laurence Kotlikoff joined us from Boston, Massachusetts. He's a professor of economics at Boston University. #DonaldTrump #Immigration #Coronavirus