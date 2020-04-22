Trump expected to sign immigration ban on Wednesday

The US president has announced anyone in search of permanent residency in the country will be denied. Donald Trump says he's putting American workers first as unemployment could hit a record high this month. The policy was unveiled as pressure mounted on the Trump administration to ramp up testing capacity, and allocate critical equipment to states in desperate need. Yasmine El-Sabawi has this report.