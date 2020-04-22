April 22, 2020
WORLD
Domestic abuse cases spike in Lebanon amid coronavirus lockdown
For many people, being forced to #stayhome because of the coronavirus means being vulnerable to abusive situations. In #Lebanon, as around the world, #domesticviolence levels are spiking. Calls to the government hotline as well as to support centres and NGOs have increased, but providing support at this time is not easy. Imogen Kimber reports.
