COVID-19 v Spanish Flu
In 1918, as World War One was winding down, the Spanish flu spread across the world, killing between 20 million and 100 million people. Most scientists say COVID-19 won't be anywhere near as deadly, but there are parallels. Not only from a scientific standpoint, but also how the outbreak changed the world once it was all over. So, can the past help us tackle the present? Guests: John M Barry Historian and Author of 'The Great Influenza: Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History' Laura Spinney Author of 'Pale Rider: The Spanish Flu of 1918 and How it Changed the World' Howard Phillips Historian and Author of 'In a Time of Plague: Memories of the Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918 in South Africa'
April 22, 2020
