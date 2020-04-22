April 22, 2020
Environment gets a breather as nations go on lockdown | Money Talks
Wednesday marks the 50th annual Earth Day. Usually around a billion people would be participating in special events to mark the occasion, but this year they'll be doing their bit from home. Shutdown measures are, however, having their own positive impact on the environment, as Katie Gregory reports from New York. #EarthDay #Environment #Lockdown
