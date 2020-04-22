Netflix profits soar as house-bound viewers sign up | Money Talks

Netflix just had the best quarter in its history, roaring ahead of its competitors thanks to the success of shows like 'Tiger King' and 'Love is Blind'. Streaming services have prospered during the coronavirus outbreak, as lockdown measures around the world keep millions of people at home. Netflix has signed up more subscribers than expected, and earned some extra streaming dollars. Sibel Karkus has more. And we spoke to Natan Edelsburg in New York City. He’s the executive editor of The Drum's 'Found Remote', a marketing and media watch website. #Netflix #StreamingServices #TigerKing