Safari operator starts food service for Kenya's poor

Kenya's lockdown has left thousands of families penniless and hungry. But one tour guide is helping many of them. Pankaj Shah has set up a free food delivery service for the poor. And as Shamim Chowdhury reports, he was inspired by an unexpected run-in with a woman who devoted her life to helping those in need. #FoodDelivery #Lockdown #Coronavirus