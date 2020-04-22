Europe has more than 1M Covid-19 cases over 100,000 deaths

In Europe, countries continue to manage the crisis in very different ways. In the UK, the British parliament met for the first time in a virtual sitting with most MPs at home. The government is being criticised for its failures to supply protective equipment and mass testing. Elsewhere in Europe, some countries are slowly easing the harshest of lockdown measures. Simon McGrgregor-Wood has a roundup