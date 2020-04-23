WORLD
Why are ultra-Orthodox Jews defying coronavirus rules?
Tensions are high between security forces and the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Israel, as Haredi communities say the government is discriminating against them by imposing a coronavirus lockdown only in their neighbourhoods. An eight-year-old girl was also hit by a police grenade during clashes in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood. #Israellockdown #ultraortodox #Jerusalemlockdown
April 23, 2020
