Coronavirus economic fallout threatens food supply as Ramadan begins | Money Talks
Islam's holiest month begins in many parts of the world Thursday night with the sighting of the crescent moon. But the coronavirus pandemic is overshadowing Ramadan this year, with curfews enforced in some countries, mosques shuttered and mass prayers banned. Muslims under lockdown will also be spending it without the usual large gatherings for family meals when it's time to break their fast. Disrupted food supply chains could also pose a challenge over the next month. The United Nations this week said the number of people facing acute food insecurity could nearly double this year to 265 million due to the economic fallout of COVID-19. Millions in the Middle East, living on the edge of poverty, will depend on neighbours and friends to get by. Faced with these challenges, the United Arab Emirates has been working to become more self-sufficient. Jacob Greaves reports. For more on this Taufiq Rahim joined us from Dubai. He's a Middle East Politics specialist. #Coronavirus #Ramadan #FoodSecurity
April 23, 2020
By Sadiq S Bhat
