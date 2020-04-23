April 23, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
COVID-19 puts Pakistan's ski industry revival on ice | Money Talks
After thwarting a decade-long Taliban insurgency, the people and businesses of Swat Valley in northern Pakistan are now facing a new, faceless enemy. The coronavirus pandemic has wiped out tourism to the region just as locals were hoping to cash in after years of rebuilding and rehabilitation. Mobin Nasir reports. #COVID-19 #Pakistan #SkinIndustry
COVID-19 puts Pakistan's ski industry revival on ice | Money Talks
Explore