Trump says WHO failed - is he right to suspend funding?​

President Trump is blaming the World Health Organisation for this crisis. He believes the WHO failed to protect us from the spread of the virus, largely because it was afraid to offend the Chinese government. But the W.H.O’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has batted away that criticism, warning the world not to politicise COVID-19. So who do you find more credible?