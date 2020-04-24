WORLD
1 MIN READ
EU leaders held fourth video summit on bloc's economic plan
A plan to inject billion of euros of emergency aid into Europe's battered economies has been agreed to. EU heads confirmed that 580 billion dollars of financial support will be released from the 1st of June to assist countries hardest hit by the pandemic. Countries are desperate to begin easing restrictions to boost their economies, but they're being warned not to do it too fast. Meanwhile, it's been revealed that up to half of all coronavirus deaths in Europe have been in nursing homes. Sarah Morice reports. #Coronavirus #Europe #EU
EU leaders held fourth video summit on bloc's economic plan
April 24, 2020
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us