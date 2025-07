Being an Artist in Self-isolation

What is it like to be an actor or musician without a place to perform? On this homemade edition of Showcase, we answer that with​ an all-star line-up of artists that are under self-isolation. Luke Jerram, Artist 00:35 Hussein Al Shateli, Theater Actor​ 05:35 Tim Parks, Novelist, Translator and Essayist 09:56 Ceren Gundogdu, Musician​ 19:48​ #Artist #Pandemic #Coronavirus