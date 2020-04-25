Female-led governments seem to be faring better against the coronavirus

Countries with women prime ministers seem to be faring better against coronavirus. From Taiwan to Iceland, Norway to Bangladesh, and New Zealand, female leaders seem to be managing the pandemic successfully. Several opinion articles have been published recently praising assertive and practical responses by many of the worlds' 29 female-led governments. Iolo ap Dafydd has more. #CoronavirusPandemic #FemaleLeaders #FightingCoronavirus