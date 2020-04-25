April 25, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Being a business owner in a pandemic | Kazakhstan
Anel Zholdasbekova is one of the many businesswomen in Kazakhstan who are trying to keep their businesses running from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Things haven't been easy for her as she risks getting infected to deliver packages and faces strict restrictions imposed by the government as well as harsh penalties for violating the requirements of the quarantine. #Covid19 #Pandemic #Kazakhstan
Being a business owner in a pandemic | Kazakhstan
Explore