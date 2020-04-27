COVID-19: Is it really a great leveller?

Is coronavirus the great equaliser - or will it exaggerate inequalities and create more class, social and financial divisions. Who says we’re all in this together? Guests: Ben Eder Doctor and Medact Member Elena Magrini Senior Analyst, Centre for Cities Annelies Goger Economic Geographer, Brookings Institution Xuejie Ding Researcher, Oxford University Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Coronavirus #Inequality #Equality #Socioeconomicequality #Socialjustice