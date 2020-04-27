BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
British PM returns to work after recovering from COVID-19 | Money Talks
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to Downing Street after recovering from the coronavirus. In his first public appearance in a month, the prime minister thanked the British people for staying at home. Johnson says Britain is turning the tide on the spread of the virus, but warned of a new wave of disease if lockdown measures were lifted too early. He also promised his government would soon begin firing-up the economy. The UK has seen more than 20-thousand coronavirus- related deaths so far. #BorisJohnson #coronavirus #COVID-19
British PM returns to work after recovering from COVID-19 | Money Talks
April 27, 2020
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us