BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Australia releases contact-tracing app to fight virus | Money Talks
Australia is implementing a new strategy to fight the coronavirus pandemic, launching a contact-tracing app. The country has been one of the most successful in fighting COVID-19, recording just over 80 deaths and nearly 7-thousand cases. And as authorities look at relaxing social-distancing rules, they hope the new app will help health officials identify and contain new outbreaks.. But not all Australians are happy to share sensitive health data. For more on this Pierluigi Paganini joins me from Rome. He's the Chief Technology Officer at cyber defence firm, Cybaze, and is a member of the EU agency for Network and Information Security. #Australia #Coronavirus #TracingApp
Australia releases contact-tracing app to fight virus | Money Talks
April 27, 2020
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us