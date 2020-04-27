April 27, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Brazilian favela becomes model for sustainable living | Money Talks
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has taken flack for pursuing economic growth at the expense of the environment. But one community near Sao Paolo is showing how sustainability can go hand-in-hand with development. And its residents are doing it with the most meagre of resources. Paolo Montecillo reports. #Brazil #Bolsonaro #Favela
