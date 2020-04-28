April 28, 2020
BIZTECH
South Korean firms use grab-and-go model to adapt to pandemic | Money Talks
South Korea has confirmed more than 10-thousand COVID-19 cases. But it's recently reported a sharp decrease in new infections, mainly due to widespread testing, including at drive-through centres. As Joseph Kim reports, other businesses are using the model to keep operating during restrictions. #SouthKorea #Pandemic #DriveThrough
