April 28, 2020
WORLD
'We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear' Tedros says WHO clearly warned the world about COVID-19
CLICK HERE FOR MORE : https://youtu.be/nacCXbuXm9o Donald Trump has suspended funding to the World Health Organization, accusing it of failing to adequately investigate China's claims about the virus. The WHO denies the claim and says it operated in a timely fashion
