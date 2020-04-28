Engineers in Idlib build makeshift ventilators

As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, the UN has warned people living in conflict zones are at particular risk. Northern Syria's Idlib province is one such area. Shoaib Hasan tells us about a group of volunteers who have come up with a way to make up for a severe shortage of medical equipment needed to combat the virus. #Idlib #MedicalEquipment #MakeshiftVentilators