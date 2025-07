Unidentified Aerial Phenomena #aliensexist

- The Penatgon admit they cant explain aircraft filmed by US Navy pilots. As close as we have ever been to an admission that ALIENS EXIST! - Bi'Komşu. The new app in Turkey lets you pay your neighbours bills. We speak to one of the developers Ezgi Ezdar Onur - Students around the world want a refund for not being able to go to class because of COVID-19 #Ufo2020 #BiKomşu