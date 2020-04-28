WORLD
Lockdown measures continue across the UK
Up to April 17th, the official number of people who had died from the disease was 14,451. According to the UK's nationally recognized statistical institute, up to the same date, there were 22,351 deaths in England and Wales. That's 54 percent higher than the government's number. One of the reasons for the anomaly is because of the high number of deaths in care homes, with at least half the total fatalities in Europe believed to have occurred in such facilities. Globally, Johns Hopkins University reports a toll of just over 213 thousand deaths, but the Financial Times has looked at excess death statistics from 14 countries and suggests Covid-19 may have killed almost 60 percent more than that. We start our coverage with the latest on the situation across Europe. Sarah Morice reports on the situation across the continent. #ukcoronavirus #coronavirusnews #ukdeathrates
Lockdown measures continue across the UK
April 28, 2020
