April 28, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
South African recyclers lose income due to lockdown | Money Talks
South Africa has the most COVID-19 cases in Africa, and has taken tough measures to curb the spread of the virus. Most businesses have been shut down for more than a month. As Omer Kablan reports, some of the people worst affected have been the thousands who make a living off things other people throw away. #SouthAfrica #Recycling #Lockdown
South African recyclers lose income due to lockdown | Money Talks
Explore