Alibaba, Jack Ma Foundation send aid to 150 countries | Money Talks

Business is booming for e-commerce giant Alibaba. It's shipping everything from masks and gloves to ventilators while brick and mortar competitors are shut down due to lockdowns all over the world. Alibaba and its founder Jack Ma are also playing a leading role in charity. They're providing free personal protective equipment to many countries and funding research for a COVID-19 vaccine. And as Mobin Nasir reports, the helping hand is benefitting China's image internationally. For more on this, global health policy expert Mario Ottiglio joined the show from Geneva. He's managing director at consulting firm High Lantern Group. #Alibaba #JackMa #Coronavirus