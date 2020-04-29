WORLD
COVID-19: Ethical Dilemmas and a Post-Pandemic Future
With hospitals overwhelmed and unemployment skyrocketing, society is being forced to make almost impossible choices. We look at the ethical dilemmas brought on by COVID-19 with the influential and controversial Australian philosopher Peter Singer. And, we delve into what the world will look like once the coronavirus is brought under control. Guests: Peter Singer Philosopher and Professor of Bioethics at Princeton University Kishore Mahbubani Distinguished Fellow at the Asia Research Institute at the National University of Singapore Parag Khanna Global Strategy Adviser and Author of 'The Future is Asian'
April 29, 2020
