President Trump wants America to re-open for business, as Governors weigh the risks. Health experts are warning: they could be making a deadly mistake. This week, the White House unveiled its ‘guidelines for Opening up America Again’—a three-stage process that will allow states to lift their lockdowns and allow businesses to reopen. As the death toll inches towards 60,000, several states are easing restrictions despite ongoing shortages in testing capacity. While it has increased in recent days, it is still nowhere near the level President Trump claims —with just 1.5% of the population tested for the virus. While Trump called on people to ‘liberate’ their states from lockdowns, he rebuked the Republican Governor of Georgia for violating the White House’s guidelines by re-opening non-essential businesses like hair salons and tattoo parlors. So is the President playing more politics than policy? Guests: Tom Price Former US Secretary for Health and Human Services Samantha Power Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Jeff Flake For Republican US Senator, Arizona #reopening Watch Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
April 29, 2020
