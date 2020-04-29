BIZTECH
US economy shrinks 4.8% in Q1, first contraction since 2014 | Money Talks
The US economy has shrunk at its fastest pace since the Great Recession. GDP contracted 4.8 percent in the first quarter, as strict measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus almost shut down the country. But the figures don't tell the full story. Widespread lockdown measures in the US didn't begin until mid-March, so the second quarter is expected to reveal the true economic shock. And it's the service sector that's on the frontline of the coronavirus recession, as Katie Gregory reports from New York. For more on this, Jeffrey Tucker spoke to us from Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He's the editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research. #USeconomy #USGDP #Coronavirus
April 29, 2020
