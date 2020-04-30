April 30, 2020
South Korea records no new domestic infections | Money Talks
South Korea reported no new domestic coronavirus cases on Wednesday, for the first time since February. Four new infections were registered from overseas travelers. They were quarantined on arrival. Liz Maddock explains how South Korea went from being an early hotspot, to a success story envied by many countries. #SouthKorea #Coronavirus #Quarantine
