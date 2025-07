Veteran Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor dies

Veteran Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor has died at the age of 67 after a two-year battle with leukaemia. He debuted in the '70s classic "Mera Naam Joker" and starred in celebrated movies such as "Bobby," and was part of the famed Kapoor acting dynasty. #RishiKapoor #Bollywood #MeraNaamJoker