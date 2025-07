Fundraising hero 'Colonel' Tom Moore turns 100

In the UK a very special birthday is being marked. Captain Tom Moore the war veteran who has raised more than 38 million dollars for frontline medical workers has turned 100. The milestone has been marked by a Royal Airforce flyover and a promotion for the centenarian. Sarah Morice reports #CaptainTomMoore #captaintommoorefundraising #captaintommoorebirthday