5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany​: COVID-19 Reproduction Rate on the Rise

This week we are looking at: -Reproduction rate on the rise again after restrictions loosened -Germany faced with food shortages, drought -German doctors strip off out of frustration at lack of medical equipment -Muslims observe Ramadan with joy, sadness under COVID-19 -German farm offers online sessions with alpacas to help calm nerves Our show 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the country with the most interesting five stories of that week in just 5 minutes. Our Germany correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports.