WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is Africa Prepared for a Major Coronavirus Outbreak? | Observing Ramadan in Lockdown
The WHO warns that Africa could see up to 10 million new cases of the coronavirus in the next three to six months. So far, Africa has largely escaped the level of infections and deaths plaguing other parts of the world. We look at what role could Turkey play in helping the continent prepare for a major outbreak. Plus, millions of Muslims observing Ramadan are under some form of lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. How are communities, families and individuals coping with the changes? Guests: Liz Nganga Political Analyst and Researcher Shabir Madhi University of the Witwatersrand Ugur Tanyeli TIKA Head of External Relations​ Mutaz Alkhatib Assistant Professor at Hamad Bin Khalifa University
Is Africa Prepared for a Major Coronavirus Outbreak? | Observing Ramadan in Lockdown
May 1, 2020
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us