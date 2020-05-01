Being an Imam in a Pandemic

Imam Erol Nayir has spent his life working and teaching in a mosque in Istanbul. Over the years, he has established close links with the community around the mosque. His relationship with the people goes across generations, from children to the elderly. But the Covid-19 pandemic has left mosques deserted, and this Ramadan is very lonely for Imam Nayir. Nevertheless, he has found new ways to keep in touch with people. Watch his story of affection and dedication. #documentary #pandemic #Covid-19