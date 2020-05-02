May 2, 2020
WORLD
Swedish government criticised for not imposing strict lockdown
Sweden has dealt with the coronavirus epidemic by not imposing a national lockdown. People have been allowed to work and socialise, and the government's policy has been widely supported by the Swedes. But the rate of Covid 19 deaths is high for the population, and some scientists have criticised the government's decisions. Iolo ap Dafydd reports. #SwedenCoronavirus #NoLockdown #Covid19Deaths
