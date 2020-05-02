Domestic abuse cases increase during South African lockdown

Domestic abuse is a huge problem in South Africa - at least eight women are murdered by their partners everyday. And In the past four weeks, the number of women reporting abuse has doubled, as the country's Covid-19 lockdown forces them to stay at home with their abusive partners. Adesewa Josh tells us more. #DomesticAbuse #GenderBasedViolence #SouthAfricanWomen