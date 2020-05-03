The lockdown due to Covid-19 has muted Pakistan’s Ramadan shows

During what you might call "normal times", game shows in Pakistan attracted big audiences during Ramadan. But the coronavirus pandemic has rubbed the shine out of many of these shows, with audiences now staying at home, adhering to nationwide lockdown regulations. Sena Saylan explains how TV producers are trying to adapt. #RamadanProgrammes #TVShows #PakistanLockdown