Europe's tourism industry faces big losses due to Covid-19
Europe's tourism industry faces devastating losses this summer due to the Covid-19 crisis. Several countries heavily dependent on summer tourism will suffer badly if tourists are prevented from travelling. It's so serious EU tourism ministers held a virtual summit this week to try and work out what can be done to slowly get business moving again. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #TourismIndustry #CoronavirusPandemic #SummerTourism
May 3, 2020
