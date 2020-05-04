Ramadan 2020: MBC drama stirs controversy for normalisation with Israel

During the hours of fasting, it's not just a meal that those across the Middle East are looking forward to this year - viewing figures for soaps are also skyrocketing. The small screen dishes up drama, feuds, history lessons and love stories. But as Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports, two series are also stirring up plenty of controversy this year.