Obituaries During the Pandemic

On this homemade episode of Showcase, we remember some of the artists and musicians who have been taken from us by Covid-19. Lee Konitz: Andy Hamilton, Author of Lee Konitz: Conversations on the Improviser's Art 00:55 Vittoria Gregotti: Gordana Fontana-Giusti, Professor of Architecture and Urban Design 08:16 Allen Daviau: Gustavo Mercado, Author of the Filmmaker’s Eye​ 14:35 Gene Deitch: Christopher Holliday, Author and Film Scholar at King’s College 20:32 #Obituary #Coronavirus #Pandemic