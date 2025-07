The War in Syria: Yahya al Aridi, Syrian Negotiation Commission Spokesman

Syrian tycoon Rami Makhlouf has accused Assad security forces of arresting employees at his companies ‘in an inhumane way’. Spokesman for the opposition-led Syrian Negotiation Commission, Yahya al Aridi, unpacks the escalation in tensions among members of Syria’s first family. #Syria #RamiMakhlouf #BasharalAssad